Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hikes Grant for Durga Puja Committees to Rs 60,000
She also said that state employees would be entitled to a 11-day leave for Durga puja from 30 September.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 22 August, hiked the donation amount for each club organising Durga Puja to Rs 60,000 from last year's Rs 50,000, besides announcing a 60 percent rebate on electricity bills.
She also said that state government employees would be entitled to a 11-day leave on the occasion of Durga puja — the biggest festival in Bengal – from 30 September.
Banerjee said her government would take out a rally on 1 September to thank The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for according the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to the festival.
"The Centre is not releasing funds for the state. Despite that, we will increase donations for the clubs from last year's Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. We will also provide them a rebate of 60 percent on the electricity bill," Banerjee said.
She stressed that the 1 September rally would have no political agenda, and anybody and everybody was free to join it.
"I will invite 10,000 students from senior schools to be part of this rally," she said at an administrative meeting held at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.
The CM also said that the annual Durga Puja carnival at Red Road here would be held on 8 October, three days after 'Dashami'.
Similar carnivals would also be arranged in the districts, she added.
