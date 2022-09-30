Shardiya Navratri 2022: Durga Ashtami, Mahanavami Date, Time and Puja Vidhi

Navratri holds immense significance among the other Hindu festivals in India. Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Shakti every day consecutively for nine days. Few devotees also observe fast to please Goddess and break their fast after the ninth day only.

There are few more important days than the rest in Navratri because people perform special Puja and rituals on these days. Two such days are Ashtami and Mahanavami, the eighth and the ninth day in Navratri.

On the eighth day, devotees worship Mahadurga who is said to bestow wealth and an opulent lifestyle on her devotees. The Mahagauri manifestation of Goddess Durga represents purity. Similarly, on the occasion of Mahanavami, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped and a Kanya Pujan is done along with the Havan.

Let's have a look at the time, Muhurat, and date for the Ashtami and Mahanavami of Navratri 2022.