Children's Day 2022: History & 10 Interesting Facts About Jawahar Lal Nehru

Children's day has immense emotion and happiness hidden behind it. It is because it reminds us of our school friends and picnics that were an annual ritual on every Children's day. Children's day is celebrated on 14 November every year and it marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India.

The parliament of India decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's day in India because he had immense love and respect for the children and he considered them as the future of our country. Thus, the children's day shifted from 20 November to 14 November in India.

Here is the history of Children's day and a few interesting facts about Jawaharlal Nehru.