Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes By Guru Nanak Dev On Gurpurab

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022
(image: iStock)
Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most important, auspicious, and sacred festivals of the Sikhs and it marks the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Gurus- Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is observed on the full moon date of the Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year. It will be celebrated on 8 November 2022. Guru Nanak Dev ji is respected in the Sikh religion since he was the founder of Sikhism and he was the one to lay the foundation of Sikhs. The festival is celebrated by Sikhs all across the globe with utmost love and reverence.
As per religious sources, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in the year 1469 at Talwandi Nankana Sahib and he laid the foundation of the Sikh religion with an aim to bring enlightenment to this world. This festival is celebrated to honor his life, achievements, and legacy.
People celebrate this day by reciting the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs for straight 48 hours. It is also known as the Akhand Path and it is held in the Gurudwaras. Then another tradition followed by the Sikhs is the Nagarkirtan which is conducted a day before Guru Nanak's birthday. For this, the procession is led by five men called the Panj Pyaare, who hold the Sikh triangular flag, Nishan Sahib, place the Guru Granth Sahib in a palanquin, and sing hymns in groups, play traditional musical instruments and display their martial art skills.
Let's have a look at the famous quotes of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
“Riches cannot be gathered without sin and evil means.”
“Those who have loved are those that have found God.”
“Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore.“
“If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by god for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food.”
“He who regards all men as equal is religious.”
“There is but One God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; He is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated. He is realized by the kindness of the True Guru. He was True in the beginning; He was True when the ages commenced and has ever been True. He is also True now.“
“The world is burning in the fire of desire, in greed, Arrogance and excessive ego.”
“Before becoming a Sikh, a Hindu, a Muslim or a Christian Lets become a human first”
“Whoever has come, shall depart; all shall have their turn.”
“Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)