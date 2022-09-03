Fact-Check: Are Children in UP Provided This Food Under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme?

A few photographs from a government school in Uttar Pradesh are viral on social media with a claim that the students are being served healthy, good quality, nutritious food under the government's mid-day meal scheme, which is a national programme – launched in 1995 – aimed at improving the nutritional status of children.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Sadhvi Prachi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Arun Yadav, and Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha member of the Parliament Rajkumar Chahar were among the ones who amplified this claim, taking a veiled dig at the Delhi government's education model.

However, we found that while the pictures are from Malakpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, the food shown in them is not a part of the regular mid-day meal scheme.