Explained | The History and Evolution Of The Rupee From Independence to 2022

On Wednesday, 26 October, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a plea to the Centre to add "photos of deities Ganesha and Lakshmi" as a part of efforts to revive the Indian economy.

Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party's plea to add Hindu religious imagery to India's currency was met with the ruling BJP attempting to reinforce Kejriwal as "anti-Hindu"(by spokesperson Sambit Patra) and simultaneously a "Hindu bigot" (by BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya).

The Congress's Manish Tewari asked why not opt for images of Dr. Ambedkar along with Gandhi, as opposed to Hindu gods along with Gandhi.

While this drama continues over adding Hindu deities to the Indian currency, ahead of the 2022 Gujarat elections no less, we took a look at how the Indian rupee note has evolved over the years.

What religious images, if any, were printed on rupee notes in the past? When was Gandhi's image added? And how has the rupee note evolved since India became independent of British rule?