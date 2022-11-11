Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2022: Inspiring and Popular Quotes to Share

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first education minister of India and one of the greatest freedom fighters that one should remember.

Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin, popularly known as Maulana Azad, was an academician and independence activist. He was born on 11 November 1888.

As we gear up to celebrate his birth anniversary, we should remember his teachings. He is famous for making the education sector strong after independence when the country was suffering from illiteracy.

Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin is also the person behind establishing the first IIT along with other universities in India. He also played a very important role in establishing the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the MHRD.