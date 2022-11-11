Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2022: Inspiring and Popular Quotes to Share

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary: Famous quotes by him.
(Photo Courtesy: Careerindia)
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first education minister of India and one of the greatest freedom fighters that one should remember.
Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin, popularly known as Maulana Azad, was an academician and independence activist. He was born on 11 November 1888.
As we gear up to celebrate his birth anniversary, we should remember his teachings. He is famous for making the education sector strong after independence when the country was suffering from illiteracy.
Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin is also the person behind establishing the first IIT along with other universities in India. He also played a very important role in establishing the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the MHRD.
Here are some quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad that you can share with your friends and family on his birth anniversary. We should all remember his sacrifices and teachings.
"Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society."
"I am part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality."
"Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."
"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."
"Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."
"You have to dream before your dreams can come true."
"Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness."
"Do we not realize that self-respect comes with self-reliance?"
"Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names."
"Many people plant trees but few of them get fruit of it."
"Teaching by tongue can be perspired but by good deed can stay stronger."