Children's Day 2022 India: Best Speech Ideas for Students

Children's Day in India is celebrated every year on 14th of November to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first ever Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

This year Children's Day 2022 falls on Monday, 14 November 2022 and marks the 131st birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was extremely affectionate towards children and had a strong desire to prioritize the education and rights of children in India. Therefore, he passed a resolution in Parliament in 1964 to recognize 14 November as National Children's Day.

Children's Day has a great significance, it is a day to create awareness among people about the importance of education and the rights of children.

On the occasion of Children's Day, schools organize special events and programs to celebrate the day. Here are some of the ideas for students to help them with their Children's Day speech.