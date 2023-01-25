SSC JHT Final Result 2022 to Release Soon, Option Cum Preference Link Activated

The SSC JHT Final Result 2022 will be declared soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to release the SSC JHT Final Result 2022 soon. It is important to note that the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022 result will be declared on the website for interested candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to download the SSC JHT Final Result from ssc.nic.in. as soon as it is released by the commission. One should stay alert.
Before releasing the SSC JHT Final Result 2022, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the option cum preference link for interested candidates who sat for the Paper II exam. The link is activated on the official website of the Commission - ssc.nic.in. It is important for the candidates to go through all the latest details and announcements on the website.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the SSC JHT Final Result 2022 soon so candidates must keep a close eye on the official website.
According to the latest details announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), candidates have to fill and submit the "option cum preference" form from 24 January to 29 January 2023.
The SSC JHT result is also expected to be declared soon so candidates should keep a close eye on the website and check the latest announcements. The result is likely to be declared online only.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the SSC JHT Final Result 2022 once released online:
Go to the website - ssc.nic.in.
Click on the active link that mentions "SSC JHT Final Result 2022" on the homepage.
Enter your registered login details in the required space.
Your JHT result will display on the screen.
Check the details and scores on the result carefully.
Download the result from the website for future reference.
