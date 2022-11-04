SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022 Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Check Results

The result for SSC JHT Paper I 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The candidates who appeared for the Paper I examination can check their scorecards on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The examinations that were conducted under the paper-I category on 1 October 2022 are - The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator. The exams were held in computer-based mode at various centers across the country. A total of 3,224 candidates have been shortlisted, and are now eligible to sit for the Paper II examination.

Candidates, who have appeared for Paper I, can check their results by following the steps given below: