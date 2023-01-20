KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates Out for Primary Teachers, Officers & Others

Know the exam date for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan exam dates.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan released the examination schedule for KVS Primary Teachers, Officers, and other posts on Thursday.
As per the official notification, the recruitment exams will be conducted from 7 February to 6 March 2023. This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 6990 posts in the organization.
The admit card for the recruitment exam of the primary teacher will be issued soon. The Computer-based test paper will be in Hindi and English and the students appearing for the exam must know that there is no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking in respect of the examination conducted by the KVS.
After the Computer Based Test, KVS will be delivering the attempted question paper in PDF format to the candidate's email ID. The answer keys will be uploaded on the web portal after the CBT for a limited period of time.
The candidates will have to pay Rs 1000/- per question for challenging the answer keys and the fee will be refunded if the challenge is accepted by the subject experts. The shortlisted candidates for the interview will be notified about the venue and cut-off marks.
Exam Name: Assistant Commissioner
Date: 07.02.2023
Exam Name: Principal
Date: 08.02.2023
Exam Name: Vice-Principal & PRT(Music)
Date: 09.02.2023
Exam Name: TGT
Dates: 12-14 Feb 2023
Exam Name: PGT
Dates: 16-20 Feb 2023
Exam Name: Finance Officer, AE(Civil) & Hindi Translator
Date: 20.02.2023
Exam Name: PRT
Dates: 21-28 Feb. 2023
Exam Name: Jr Secretariat Assistant
Dates: 01-05 March 2023
Exam Name: Stenographer Gr- II
Date: 05.03.2023
Exam Name: Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant
Date: 06.03.2023
The KVS will shortlist the candidates after screening the applications for the next round of the selection process i.e., written examination. The written examination will be conducted to test their knowledge and skills in the relevant subject area.
Later, a merit list will be released and the selected candidates will have to appear for an interview that will test their teaching abilities and other relevant skills.
