KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates Out for Primary Teachers, Officers & Others

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan released the examination schedule for KVS Primary Teachers, Officers, and other posts on Thursday.

As per the official notification, the recruitment exams will be conducted from 7 February to 6 March 2023. This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 6990 posts in the organization.

The admit card for the recruitment exam of the primary teacher will be issued soon. The Computer-based test paper will be in Hindi and English and the students appearing for the exam must know that there is no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking in respect of the examination conducted by the KVS.

After the Computer Based Test, KVS will be delivering the attempted question paper in PDF format to the candidate's email ID. The answer keys will be uploaded on the web portal after the CBT for a limited period of time.