TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Total Posts, and Steps To Apply

The official notification for TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment posts will be released on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 Job notification released on the official website. Check steps to apply here.

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment Starts Today: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will commence the registration process of various posts starting on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, on its official website – tspsc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by following the below mentioned steps.

The upcoming TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment will be conducted for 1395 vacancies for 107 posts. The last date to apply for these posts is 23 February 2023.

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Here's How To Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the forthcoming TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023 must follow the below steps to apply for the posts.

  • Visit the official website – tspsc.gov.in

  • On the appeared home page, go to the registration section

  • Register as a new candidate if you are not already registered

  • Search and click on the direct recruitment link for TSPSC Group 3 Posts

  • A login page will show up on the screen

  • Enter the login details and hit the login option

  • An application form will be displayed on the screen

  • Fill all the required details carefully

  • Upload the required documents

  • Pay the application fee

  • Hit the submit option

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference

To check all the important details regarding the TSPSC Group 3 recruitment like eligibility, salary, age limit, type of posts, educational qualification, and more, candidates must wait for the release of the official notification.

Check this space regularly to get the latest and important details on the TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023.

