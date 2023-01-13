UPSC CDS (I) 2022 Final Result Declared: Check upsc.gov.in; How to Download Here
UPSC CDS (I) 2022: Candidates can download the final result from upsc.gov.in anytime they want.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results for Combined Defence Services Examination (I) formally on Thursday, 12 January 2023. It is important to note that the candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to download the result as soon as possible from the official website. The CDS (I) 2022 final results are available on the official website - upsc.gov.in for the candidates to check their scores and download them. One must download the result soon.
Interested candidates were eagerly waiting for the UPSC CDS (I) 2022 final results to be declared online. All the latest details regarding the final results are available on upsc.gov.in so candidates must go through them. It is important to note that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the CDS (I) final results recently for everyone waiting for it.
Candidates should note that all the latest details and announcements from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be available on their official website. One must stay updated with the announcements and download their result on time.
UPSC CDS (I) 2022 Final Results: Important Details
According to the latest official details, there are a total of 187 vacancies for interested candidates.
Out of this, 170 vacancies are in the 117th Short Service Commission Course for men and 17 vacancies are in the 31st Short Service Commission Women (non-technical) Course.
Candidates who sat for the exam were eagerly waiting for the CDS (I) 2022 final results to release so they could check if they have qualified for the test. No, they can check their respective scores and download the result from the site.
The latest details suggest that approximately 198 people have qualified for the CDS (I) exam. The course is scheduled to commence in April for everyone.
UPSC CDS (I) Final Result 2022: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the UPSC CDS (I) final result 2022 that is released online:
Visit the website - upsc.gov.in.
Click on the link that states UPSC CDS (I) 2022 result available on the homepage.
Look for the result and tap on it.
Find your name in the result to see if you have qualified for the exam.
Download the CDS (I) result from the website to take a better look at the scores whenever you are free.
