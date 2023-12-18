KSET 2023 Registration Window Reopens Today on 18 December 2023; Details Here

KSET Registration 2023 Reopens: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will reopen the KSET 2023 registration window today on 18 December 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet must visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in to complete the Karnataka State Eligibility Test exam registration. Candidates must note down that the last date to apply for the KSET 2023 is 19 December 2023 till 4 pm, after that no applications will be accepted.
KSET Exam 2023 that was scheduled to be held on 26 November 2023 was postponed, and will be now conducted on 31 December. The examination will be held in two papers, each of them will consist of multiple choice type questions (MCQ). The KSET registration fees for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB & other State Candidates is Rs 1000 while as candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD & Transgender categories have to pay Rs 700.
KSET Registration 2023 Date
KSET registration 2023 reopens today on 18 December 2023.
KSET Registration 2023 Last Date
The deadline for KSET registration 2023 is Tuesday, 19 December 2023 till 4 pm.
KSET 2023 Application Fee
KSET exam 2023 fee is Rs 1000 for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB & other State Candidates. SC, ST, PWD & Transgender candidates have to pay Rs 700.
Steps To Register for KSET 2023
Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on direct link for KSET 2023 registration.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter all the required details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will open on the screen.
Fill all the details carefully.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
For a detailed information on KSET 2023, click here.
