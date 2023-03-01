SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Exam Admit Card Declared; Know How To Download Hall Tickets

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the admit cards for the second tier of the Combined Graduate Level examination recently. Candidates can download the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam admit card from the official website of the commission. One should go to ssc.nic.in and find the active admit card download link. All candidates should note that the admit card is available for download on a few other regional websites as well. They should know the latest details.

