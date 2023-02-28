SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 for Tier 1 Exam Released: Check ssc.nic.in; Details Here
SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023: You can download the Tier 1 answer key and question paper from ssc.nic.in today.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) formally declared the final answer key and question paper of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam on its official website. It is important to note that interested candidates can download the SSC CGL answer key 2023 from the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in. One should download the answer key and questions paper of the CGL Tier 1 exam as soon as possible. They must go through the details on the key carefully.
All candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates should note that the SSC CGL answer key 2023 and question paper have been released on Monday, 27 February, on the official website. One should log in to their accounts on the website - ssc.nic.in to check and download the answer key. Candidates should check other details.
Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The declaration of the answer key and question paper was also notified to the candidates via the website.
SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key for Tier 1 Exam: Details
According to the latest official details announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), candidates can download the SSC CGL 2023 final answer key for the Tier 1 exam till 13 March.
The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was officially held from 1 December to 13 December 2022 for all candidates who registered for the same. The SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecards are also declared for those who were patiently waiting for them.
It is important to note that the Tier 1 result was announced on 9 February 2023. The provisional answer key for the same was released on 17 December 2022.
Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key till 20 December 2022.
Now, the final answer key is released based on the objections raised by candidates earlier.
SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the SSC CGL final answer key 2023 for the Tier 1 exam online:
Go to ssc.nic.in.
Click on the CGL final answer key link that is activated on the homepage.
A login page will open on the screen and you have to enter your details correctly.
The final answer key will display on your device once you tap on submit.
Download the answer key and question paper from the website.
