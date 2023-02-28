SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 for Tier 1 Exam Released: Check ssc.nic.in; Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) formally declared the final answer key and question paper of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam on its official website. It is important to note that interested candidates can download the SSC CGL answer key 2023 from the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in. One should download the answer key and questions paper of the CGL Tier 1 exam as soon as possible. They must go through the details on the key carefully.

All candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates should note that the SSC CGL answer key 2023 and question paper have been released on Monday, 27 February, on the official website. One should log in to their accounts on the website - ssc.nic.in to check and download the answer key. Candidates should check other details.