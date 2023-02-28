NEET PG 2023 Admit Card Declared: Know How to Download; Check Exam Details Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam for all registered candidates. Candidates who have registered for the exam are requested to download the NEET PG 2023 admit card soon from the official website - natboard.edu.in. The admit card is an essential document that students should carry on the exam day otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

After downloading the NEET PG 2023 admit card from the official website, one must go through the details mentioned on it carefully. All the personal details such as name, roll number, etc, are stated on the hall tickets. Candidates should also go through the latest announcements regarding the NEE PG 2023 exam on the official website - natboard.edu.in.