SSC CGL 2022 Result Declared: Steps To Download the Tier 1 Scorecard

SSC CGL 2022 scorecard for the Tier 1 exam has been released. Follow below steps to download and check.
SSC CGL 2022 Scorecard: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I Result 2022 Scorecard. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier I examination can download and check the scores on the official website, SSC at ssc.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.
Earlier, it was expected that the SSC CGL Tier-1 scorecard would be issued on 22 February 2023. However, due to some unknown reasons, it was postponed.
Candidates must remember that the last date to download the SSC CGL scorecards is 13 March 2023. Candidates must use their personal login credentials like registration ID and password to access their scorecards.
According to an official notification by SSC, "the marks of Tier I SSC CGL 2022 were made live on the website of the Commission with effect from 27 February to 13 March 2023. But due to other ongoing examination activities, the above said facility will now be available on the website of the Commission from 28 February to 13 March 2023.
The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I Result was officially declared by the concerned authorities on 9 February 2023. The exam was held in a CBT mode from 1 to 13 December 2022.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Scorecard.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
Your SSC CGL Tier I scores 2022 will show up on the screen.
Check the scores carefully.
Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.
