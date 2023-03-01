SSC CGL 2022 Result Declared: Steps To Download the Tier 1 Scorecard

SSC CGL 2022 Scorecard: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I Result 2022 Scorecard. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier I examination can download and check the scores on the official website, SSC at ssc.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.

Earlier, it was expected that the SSC CGL Tier-1 scorecard would be issued on 22 February 2023. However, due to some unknown reasons, it was postponed.

Candidates must remember that the last date to download the SSC CGL scorecards is 13 March 2023. Candidates must use their personal login credentials like registration ID and password to access their scorecards.