SSC MTS 2022 Application Date Extended; Last Date to Apply Today on ssc.nic.in
Follow the steps given here to apply for the SSC MTS 2022 exam on the last day, today.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the application form for the interested candidates to apply. They are all set to close the extended application window for the posts of of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 or SSC MTS 2022 today, 24 February 2023.
Interested candidates can apply online on ssc.nic.in The application date has ben extended else the last date to apply was 17 February. The commission has also revised the schedule for other exam related activities.
The last date and time for submitting online application is 24 February and the last date to pay fees is 26 February. 11 PM. The deadline for generating challan is also 26 February and the last date for payment through challan is 27 February.
SSC will provide a application correction window from 2 to 3 March. The SSC MTS 2022 recruitment process aims to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. The application process started on 17 January.
How to Apply For SSC MTS 2022?
Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
New candidates will have to register.
Enter your credentials to login if you are already registered.
Fill in the application form and pay the exam fee.
You will have to upload the necessary documents and submit.
Save and download the confirmation page, take a printout for future use.
Topics: SSC MTS 2022 SSC MTS Exam
