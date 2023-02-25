UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 for December Exam Out: Check Latest Details Here
UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: Check December exam hall tickets on ugcnet.nta.nic.in today.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has officially released the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 for the December exam. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the Phase 2 examination are advised to download the admit card as soon as possible. It is important to note that the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 is available on the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. One should go to the official website and check all the latest details about the UGC NET exam.
Candidates should note that the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 for the December exam is declared recently. The ones who had registered for the UGC NET Phase 2 December 2022 exam were eagerly waiting for the admit cards to release. Now, they can finally download their respective hall tickets from ugcnet.nta.nic.in before appearing for the exam.
The National Testing Agency, NTA updates all the details about the UGC NET exam on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to go through the details. It is important for them to keep a close eye on the site and stay updated with the announcements.
UGC NET Phase 2 December 2022 Exam: Details
As per the latest official details available as of now, the UGC NET Phase 2 December 2022 exam is being held by the NTA for five subjects. Candidates who registered for the same must stay alert and take note of the exam dates.
According to the dates mentioned on the schedule, the Phase 2 exam is decided to be conducted from 28 February to 2 March 2023. Candidates who registered for the same must appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.
The exam city slip was formally released on 21 February 2023, for everyone. Now, the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 is out for those who want to download it.
UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: How to Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 for the December exam that will begin soon:
Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card download link on the homepage.
Key in your credentials correctly in the provided box and tap on submit.
The admit card will appear on your screen.
Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket properly.
Download the UGC NET admit card for the December exam from the website.
