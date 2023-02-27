SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Scorecards Today: Know How to Download; Check Latest Details

SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 scorecards are scheduled to be declared today, 27 February 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is getting ready to publish the scorecards for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier 1 examination 2022 today, Monday, 27 February 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the SSC CGL tier 1 result 2022 today from the official website. The website that all candidates should visit to check and download the scorecards on time is ssc.nic.in. One should keep a close eye on it to know the latest details.
The SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 scorecards are expected to be available soon online. Candidates are requested to download the SSC CGL tier 1 result 2022 from ssc.nic.in as soon as it is declared by the Staff Selection Commission. After downloading the scorecards, candidates should go through the details mentioned in them carefully. They should see if there are any printing mistakes.
All candidates must save a hard copy of the SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 scorecards with themselves. In case of any problems or queries, you can contact the Staff Selection Commission or check the details on the official website carefully.
According to the latest official details from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the marks and final answer keys of CGL 2022 tier 1 will also be formally published along with the scorecards. Candidates who appeared for the exam must take note of these details.
Earlier, the SSC CGL tier 1 scorecards were scheduled to be released on 22 February but the date got postponed. Now, it is scheduled for today, Monday.
Let's take a look at the steps that you should follow to download the SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 scorecards online:
Visit the website - ssc.nic.in.
Click on the SSC CGL tier 1 scorecards link on the homepage.
Enter your credentials in the provided boxes to log in to your account.
The scorecard will appear on your screen and you can check the details mentioned on it.
Download the scorecard from the website after taking a look at the details.
Take a printout of the same for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)