SSC MTS 2022 Application Date Extended; Last Date to Apply Today on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the application form for the interested candidates to apply. They are all set to close the extended application window for the posts of of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 or SSC MTS 2022 today, 24 February 2023.

Interested candidates can apply online on ssc.nic.in The application date has ben extended else the last date to apply was 17 February. The commission has also revised the schedule for other exam related activities.

The last date and time for submitting online application is 24 February and the last date to pay fees is 26 February. 11 PM. The deadline for generating challan is also 26 February and the last date for payment through challan is 27 February.