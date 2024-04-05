SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration Starts for 1113 Posts; Details

The South East Central Railway, SECR has officially invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can complete the registration for the SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024 via the official website - apprenticeshipindia.org. The notification contains all the important updates such as the eligibility criteria, application fee, selection process, etc. Interested candidates are requested to go through the details before applying for the recruitment process on the official site. You can contact the officials in case of any queries.

The SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024 notification is available on the site - apprenticeshipindia.org. One should note that the recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1113 posts. Interested and eligible candidates should complete the registration on time if they want to be selected. You can download the recruitment notification from the site and check the selection process carefully.