SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration Starts for 1113 Posts; Details

The SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024 registration process has begun on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The South East Central Railway, SECR has officially invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can complete the registration for the SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024 via the official website - apprenticeshipindia.org. The notification contains all the important updates such as the eligibility criteria, application fee, selection process, etc. Interested candidates are requested to go through the details before applying for the recruitment process on the official site. You can contact the officials in case of any queries.
The SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024 notification is available on the site - apprenticeshipindia.org. One should note that the recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1113 posts. Interested and eligible candidates should complete the registration on time if they want to be selected. You can download the recruitment notification from the site and check the selection process carefully.
The registration process has already begun on the official website and candidates should keep their documents ready. You must complete the steps carefully. Make sure to review the details before submitting the form.
According to the latest official details, the SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024 registration is set to be conducted from 2 April to 1 May. You should submit the form on or before the deadline.
The recruitment drive will fill up almost 1113 posts in the organisation. The vacancy details are as follows:
DRM Office, Raipur Division: 844 posts
Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur: 269 posts
Candidates who want to apply for the apprentice recruitment must qualify for the 10th class examination under the 10+2 system of education or its equivalent with at least 50% aggregate. They must have passed an I.T.I course in relevant trade from an authorised institution.
The age limit to apply for the SECR Apprentice Recruitment is between 15 to 24 years of age.
Selected candidates might be asked to carry their medical certificates at the time of document verification. To know more about the selection, you should check the details on the notification.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to complete the SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024 registration online:
Browse through the official website - apprenticeshipindia.org.
Click on the option that states "SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
The registration form will open on a new page and you must fill up the details.
Upload the documents.
Click on submit and download it.
