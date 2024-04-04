SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Declared: How to Download; Know Objection-Raising Dates

The SSC GD Answer Key 2024 is released on the website - ssc.gov.in on 3 April.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially declared the SSC GD Answer Key 2024 on Wednesday, 3 April, on its official website. One should note that the answer key for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination can be downloaded from the official website - ssc.gov.in. Concerned candidates were waiting for the SSC GD provisional answer key to be declared so they could calculate their scores before the results are out.
You must download the SSC GD Answer Key 2024 soon from the website - ssc.gov.in and check the details carefully. Candidates can raise objections within the deadline stated on the notice. The official notification regarding the answer key is also released on the same website. One should check the notice to know the important objection-raising dates.
Candidates can submit their objections after paying a fee online. Please note that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will not approve your objections without the fee so pay it on time.
According to the latest official details announced by the SSC, the SSC GD 2024 was held to fill up 26,146 vacancies. The vacancy details are mentioned below for interested people:
BSF - 6,174 vacancies
CISF - 11,025 vacancies
CRPF - 3,337 vacancies
SSB - 635 vacancies
ITBP - 3,189 vacancies
AR - 1,490 vacancies
SSF - 296 vacancies
The objection-raising fee is Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. You should submit the fee by the deadline.
The ones who qualify for the written examination can appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification process.
The SSC GD 2024 written exam was held from 20 February to 7 March, for all registered candidates. The re-exam took place on 30 March.
Let's take a look at the simple step-by-step process you should follow to download the SSC GD Answer Key 2024, online:
Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - ssc.gov.in.
Find the answer tab and click on the option that states "SSC GD Answer Key 2024" on the page.
A PDF file will open on a new page and you can check the answer key.
Download the provisional key to take a better look at it.
