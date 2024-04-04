SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Declared: How to Download; Know Objection-Raising Dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially declared the SSC GD Answer Key 2024 on Wednesday, 3 April, on its official website. One should note that the answer key for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination can be downloaded from the official website - ssc.gov.in. Concerned candidates were waiting for the SSC GD provisional answer key to be declared so they could calculate their scores before the results are out.

You must download the SSC GD Answer Key 2024 soon from the website - ssc.gov.in and check the details carefully. Candidates can raise objections within the deadline stated on the notice. The official notification regarding the answer key is also released on the same website. One should check the notice to know the important objection-raising dates.