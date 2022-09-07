SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 5,000+ Posts; Details Here

State Bank of India (SBI) has started the recruitment drive for clerk posts, including 5000+ Junior Associate posts, starting today, 7 September 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the clerk posts online through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The recruitment drive is being held for 5000+ Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre around different circles of the country.

Let us check all the details about SBI clerk posts, including eligibility, application fee, last date to apply, total number of vacancies, selection procedure, and more.