AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Jobs for Graduates, Salary As Per 7th Pay Commission

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022 for Graduates, Salary According to 7th Pay Commission. Check Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
Good news for candidates who are in search of medical government jobs at AIIMS Rishikesh. The vacancies are available for Clinical Instructor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. Check all the important details like eligibility, number of posts, 7th CPC salary, age limit, and other important details below.
The total number of vacancies for Tutor or Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Group A under AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment Drive 2022 is 33. These include the following:
General Category: 15 posts
OBC Category: 08 posts
SC: 05 posts
EWS: 03 posts
ST: 01 post
Candidates who are eligible for Clinical Instructor posts must have completed a B.Sc Nursing degree from a well-recognised medical college or institution. Candidates must also have a registered nurse, midwife, and sister tutor diploma.
Candidates must not be above 50 years age to be eligible for the posts under AIIMS Recruitment 2022.
The application fee is different for candidates belonging to the general SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD categories. General, EWS, and OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. For SC and ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,000. Candidates belonging to the PwD category do not have to pay any application fee.
All the candidates who will be selected for Tutor or Clinical Instructor (Nursing) posts in AIIMS Rishikesh will be paid according to the 7th Pay Commission. The per month salary will be approximately Rs 15,600 to 39,100 as per the Level-10 Grade Pay of Rs 5,400.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)