UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 19 Posts, Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of several posts. These posts include:

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division)

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I

Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics)

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Electronics)

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology)

Rehabilitation Officer

Deputy Director General/Regional Director

Candidates who are interested to apply for the above mentioned posts can apply online on or before 15 September 2022. The candidates won't be able to apply for the recruitment process after 16 September 2022.