TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Released for 181 Posts; Details Here

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Here are all the details about the 181 Extension Officer posts.
Saima Andrabi
Jobs
Published:

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: A notification has been released for 181 Extension Officer Posts. Check all the important details here. 

|

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released an official recruitment notification regarding 181 Grade 1 Extension Officer posts. The posts are for Extension Officers under the Women and Child Development departments. Candidates can apply for the posts 8 September onwards.

Before applying for the Extension Officer posts, candidates must go thorugh the official notification released on the website – tspsc.gov.in – and check all the important details like the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, application fee, age limit, last date of application submission, and more.

TSPSC Recruitment Drive for  181 Grade 1 Extension Officer Posts: Important Details 

All candidates applying for the TSPSC Extension officer posts must know the following details:

Name of the posts: Extension Officer Grade 1

Total number of posts/vacancies: 181

Name of the department: Women and Child Development

Start date of registration/application submission: 8 September 2022

Last date of registration/application submission: 29 September, 5 pm

Age limit: 18 to 44 years (till 1 July 2022)

Educational qualification: 3 years bachelor's degree (graduation) from a well-recognized institution

Salary: Rs 35,720-1,04,430

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: How To Apply for the 181 Extension Officer Posts

  • Go to the official website – tspsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the 'new registration' section.

  • Complete the registration process.

  • Note down the login details like the application number and password.

  • Search the recruitment notification on the homepage.

  • Click on the direct link.

  • Enter your login details.

  • Submit all the required details.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • You have now successfully applied for the Extension Officer posts.

  • Download, save, and print out the application form for future reference.

