SBI Recruitment 2022 for 665 Posts: Salary, Eligibility, and Last Date To Apply

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a recruitment drive to fulfil 665 specialist cadre officers' (SO) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their online applications through the official website, sbi.co.in. The registration process started on 31 August and will end on 20 September 2022. The call letter is expected to be issued by 1 October.

Let us know all the important details like eligibility, qualification, application fee, last date of application submission, total number of posts, and more.