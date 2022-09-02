SBI Recruitment 2022 for 665 Posts: Salary, Eligibility, and Last Date To Apply

SBI Recruitment 2022 for SO Posts. Check all the important details here.
(Photo: iStock)
State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a recruitment drive to fulfil 665 specialist cadre officers' (SO) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their online applications through the official website, sbi.co.in. The registration process started on 31 August and will end on 20 September 2022. The call letter is expected to be issued by 1 October.
Let us know all the important details like eligibility, qualification, application fee, last date of application submission, total number of posts, and more.
The SBI Recruitment 2022 will be held for 665 SO posts. Following are the complete details:
Manager (Business Process) Central Operations Team: 02 posts.
Relationship Manager: 335 posts.
Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 37 posts.
Manager (Business Development): 02 posts.
Senior Relationship Manager: 147 posts.
Investment Officer: 52 posts.
Project Development Manager (Business): 2 posts.
Candidates must remember that the number of vacancies mentioned above is provisional and may vary as per the bank's requirement.
All candidates who have completed their bachelor's or master's degree from a well-recognised institution can apply for the Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI on regular basis. The age limit of candidates for the posts is 20 to 50 years old.
Candidates belonging to EWS, general, and OBC categories will have to pay an application/registration fee of Rs 750 while as candidates who fall under categories like SC, ST, and PwD do not have to pay any application fee.
The annual CTC for Specialist Cadre Officers posts in SBI is 35 lakh. To know the salary for each post, please visit the official notification on the SBI's website.
Go to the official website; sbi.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the SO recruitment link 2022.
Register yourself if not already registered.
Use the login details created during the registration process.
An application form will be displayed on your screen.
Fill all the details mentioned in the form carefully to avoid any mistakes.
Upload the required documents.
Pay application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print the application form for future reference.
The last date to apply for SO posts in SBI is Tuesday, 20 September 2022.
