RRB NTPC Level 3 Result and Cut-Off Marks Released: Check How To Download Result

RRB NTPC Level 3 Result and cut-off marks are declared on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the NTPC results and cut-off marks online for interested candidates. The RRB NTPC Level 3 Result and cut-off marks are available on the official website for candidates to check and download. The website that one should visit to go through their scores is rrbcdg.gov.in. It is important to note that along with the result, the cut-off marks are also announced so interested candidates should go through all the details carefully.
The RRB NTPC Level 3 Result is available on rrbcdg.gov.in now so candidates should download it soon if they want to see whether they have qualified. It is important to go through the details and scores on the result carefully after opening it on rrbcdg.gov.in. Both, the RRB NTPC Level 3 Result and cut-off marks are announced for all candidates.
According to the latest official details announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), candidates who will be shortlisted in the RRB NTPC Level 3 Result have to appear for the document verification process.
Shortlisted candidates must appear for the document verification process on the scheduled dates if they want to be a part of RRB NTPC Level 3. You should be alert and not miss the important dates mentioned in the official schedule.
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the RRB NTPC Level 3 Result that is released online:
Visit the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in.
Find the Active Notice board section on the home page of the site
Click on the link that states "21-01-2023 CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): LEVEL- 3 Result & Cut-Off Marks" under the notice board section
The result PDF will display on your screen when you click on the link
Go through the details such as scores and names on the PDF carefully
Download the result PDF from the site and save a copy for future use
