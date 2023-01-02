IBPS RRB Result 2022: Provisional Allotment List Released at ibps.in

The IBPS RRB Result 2022 provisional allotment list has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection yesterday, 1 January 2023. The provisional list has been released for the posts of Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II and III. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the provisional list on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The candidates will be able to check the list is available on the official website from 1 to 31 January 2023. Candidates will have to enter his/her Registration No / Roll No, and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) to get access to the scorecard and merit list.