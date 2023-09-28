RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 for Prelims Exam Declared; Know How to Download Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the RPSC RAS admit card 2023 for the Prelims Examination on Thursday, 28 September. Candidates who registered for the RPSC RAS Prelims exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You should check and download the hall ticket before the exam date. All the latest updates from the RPSC are mentioned on the site for interested candidates to go through them and stay informed.

