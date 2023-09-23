RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 Date Released: Check rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam Date

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced the admit card release date for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023 for interested candidates. As per the latest official details announced recently, the RPSC RAS admit card 2023 is set to be declared three days before the exam. Registered candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. All the announcements are available online for those who want to know.

Once the RPSC RAS admit card 2023 download link is activated on the website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, candidates can start downloading it. It is important to check the details mentioned on the RPSC RAS admit card carefully after downloading it. All the important details about the upcoming competitive exam are available on the aforementioned website and you should check them.