TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Released: Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the TSPSC Group 4 hall ticket on the official website, tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the TSPSC Group IV Recruitment Exam 2023 can download their admit cards by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.
It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit cards in the examination hall. Without hall tickets no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall.
The TSPSC Group 4 hall ticket carries all the important details regarding the examination such as applicant name, roll number, application number, center name, and more.
How To Download and Check TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket
Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details like application number and date of birth.
Your Telangana Group 4 admit card will show up on the screen.
Check all the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
Check this space regularly to get the latest details on TSPSC Group IV Recruitment Exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)