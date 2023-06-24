TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Released: Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the TSPSC Group 4 hall ticket on the official website, tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the TSPSC Group IV Recruitment Exam 2023 can download their admit cards by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit cards in the examination hall. Without hall tickets no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The TSPSC Group 4 hall ticket carries all the important details regarding the examination such as applicant name, roll number, application number, center name, and more.