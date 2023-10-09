JKSSB DEO 2023 Answer Key Declared: Download From jkssb.nic.in; Latest Details

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially declared the JKSSB DEO 2023 answer key on Sunday, 8 October, for all interested candidates. Concerned candidates can check and download the JKSSB DEO answer key from the official website of the board - jkssb.nic.in. Those who appeared for the recruitment exam were waiting for the answer key to be released so they could calculate their probable scores. Now, it is time to go through the details online.

The JKSSB Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill up the post of Data Entry Operator. The ones who applied for the recruitment process on time had to appear for a written exam. The JKSSB DEO 2023 answer key is finally declared for all the concerned candidates. Apart from the key, you can go through the latest announcements on the website - jkssb.nic.in.