JKSSB DEO 2023 Answer Key Declared: Download From jkssb.nic.in; Latest Details

The JKSSB DEO 2023 answer key is released on the website for candidates.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially declared the JKSSB DEO 2023 answer key on Sunday, 8 October, for all interested candidates. Concerned candidates can check and download the JKSSB DEO answer key from the official website of the board - jkssb.nic.in. Those who appeared for the recruitment exam were waiting for the answer key to be released so they could calculate their probable scores. Now, it is time to go through the details online.
The JKSSB Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill up the post of Data Entry Operator. The ones who applied for the recruitment process on time had to appear for a written exam. The JKSSB DEO 2023 answer key is finally declared for all the concerned candidates. Apart from the key, you can go through the latest announcements on the website - jkssb.nic.in.
One should note that the JKSSB DEO answer key declared on Sunday, is provisional in nature. You can raise objections against it till a particular deadline set by the board officials. The details are stated online.
According to the latest official announcements by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), the objection-raising process for the JKSSB DEO 2023 answer key will begin today, Monday, 9 October.
The board held the JKSSB DEO 2023 written exam on 8 October, for all registered candidates. The ones who appeared for it were waiting for the provisional answer key. Now, you can finally go through the details mentioned on it.
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the JKSSB DEO answer key 2023 online:
Go to the official site - jkssb.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states "JKSSB DEO Provisional Answer Key 2023" on the homepage.
The answer key PDF will appear on your screen once you click on the link.
Go through the details and download the provisional key online.
Save a hard copy of the answer key for your reference.
