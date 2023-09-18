JKSSB Admit Card 2023: Draftsman Exam Admit Cards Declared; Latest Details Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially declared the admit cards for the Draftsman (Civil) written examination that will take place soon. You can download the JKSSB admit card Draftsman Civil 2023 from the official website – jkssb.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the JKSSB 2023 Draftsman written exam can go through the latest announcements on the website carefully. It is important to know the updates and announcements from the selection board regarding the exam.

The JKSSB admit card Draftsman Civil 2023 is released on the official website, making it easier for candidates to download it. You must keep your registration details ready before downloading the JKSSB admit card 2023 for the Draftsman (Civil) exam. Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam should know the dates and details. You can check the official notification on the site.