UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Admit Card 2023 Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023 on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates can download and check the UPPSC PCS Mains Hall Ticket on the aforementioned website by using the personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.
UPPSC PCS Mains admit card was issued on Sunday, 17 September 2023. The last date to download the hall ticket is 29 September 2023.
The UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023 will be conducted from 26 to 29 September 2023.
The UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023 will be held in two sessions. The morning session will start from 9:30 am and end at 1:30 pm while as the afternoon session will be from 2 to 5 pm.
Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your hall ticket will show up on the screen.
Check all the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
Candidates must carry the admit card with them on the day of examination. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall ticket.
Published: 18 Sep 2023,09:20 AM IST