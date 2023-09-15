Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Admit Card Released; Check Exam Dates

The Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card is declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) admit card is declared for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card is released on the official website - delhipolice.gov.in. Registered candidates are requested to download the admit cards from the aforementioned website before appearing for the exam. One can check the latest announcements on the website while downloading the hall ticket. It is important to stay updated with the latest details.
To download the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card, you have to visit the website - delhipolice.gov.in and find the link. The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam details are also mentioned online so concerned candidates should take a look at them. Registered candidates must appear for the upcoming recruitment exam on the scheduled dates and times.
The admit card link is activated on the official website so that candidates can find it easily. You do not have to visit any other website or page to find the result link. Make sure to stay updated with the latest announcements.
Candidates can take a look at the complete exam schedule online and note the timings. No candidate will be allowed to sit for the recruitment exam without the Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card on the scheduled dates.
You can access the admit card after entering the registration ID and other details correctly. Keep your login information ready while checking the hall tickets online.
Here are the steps you should know if you want to download the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card:
Visit the official website - delhipolice.gov.in.
Go to the recruitment tab section and click on "Admit Card e Admission Certificate for Trade Test for the post of HC AWO TPO in Delhi Police 2022 Examination".
Enter your login ID and submit.
The Delhi Police admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the hall ticket from the website and save a hard copy.
Published: undefined