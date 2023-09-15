Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Admit Card Released; Check Exam Dates

The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) admit card is declared for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card is released on the official website - delhipolice.gov.in. Registered candidates are requested to download the admit cards from the aforementioned website before appearing for the exam. One can check the latest announcements on the website while downloading the hall ticket. It is important to stay updated with the latest details.

