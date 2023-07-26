IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Declared: Know How to Download; Check the Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the admit card for the preliminary exam of the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants. All concerned candidates should note that the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 is available on the official website - ibps.in. It is important to go through the personal details mentioned on the admit card carefully before downloading it from the website.

Candidates should note that the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 is an important document. They must download it from the website - ibps.in and save a hard copy for future use. As per the official details, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without the admit card so they should carry it on the important exam days.