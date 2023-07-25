RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2023 Released At opportunities.rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India, RBI has released the admit card for the Grade B General Phase II exam 2023. Candidates who are planning to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The official notification on the website reads as follows, “The Phase-II online examination will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both shifts. SEPERATE ADMISSION LETTERS SHOULD BE DOWNLOADED FOR MORNING AND AFTERNOON SHIFTS from the RBI website. The date, time of Phase-II examination/shifts, and venue of examinations are indicated in both the Admission Letters”.