ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2023 Released At opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2023 Released At opportunities.rbi.org.in

Check the steps to download RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2023 at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Jobs
1 min read
RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2023 Released At opportunities.rbi.org.in
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Reserve Bank of India, RBI has released the admit card for the Grade B General Phase II exam 2023. Candidates who are planning to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The official notification on the website reads as follows, “The Phase-II online examination will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both shifts. SEPERATE ADMISSION LETTERS SHOULD BE DOWNLOADED FOR MORNING AND AFTERNOON SHIFTS from the RBI website. The date, time of Phase-II examination/shifts, and venue of examinations are indicated in both the Admission Letters”.

Also Read

CBSE Compartment Results 2023 Expected This Week; Know the Latest Result Details

CBSE Compartment Results 2023 Expected This Week; Know the Latest Result Details
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Download RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Admit Card?

  1. Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the vacancy and then on call letters

  3. Then click on “Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Phase-II examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2023”

  4. A new page will pop up on the screen

  5. You can download the call letters and take the print for future use.

Also Read

GSEB Supplementary Result 2023 Out for 12th Science: Direct Link To Check Here

GSEB Supplementary Result 2023 Out for 12th Science: Direct Link To Check Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  RBI Recruitment 

Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×