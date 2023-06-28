OSSC Admit Card 2023 Out for Staff Nurses, Pharmacist & Other Technical Posts

OSSC Admit Card 2023 Released: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for preliminary examination of staff nurse, pharmacist, and other technical posts.

Candidates who are going to appear in the OSSC Preliminary Examination can download the hall ticket from the official website, ossc.gov.in by using the login credentials like user name and password.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on 2 July 2023 through an OMR mode. The OSSC Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 189 posts of staff nurses, pharmacists, and others.

Candidates who will successfully qualify the preliminary exam have to go through other rounds of the examination including the main exam and certificate verification.