ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019OSSC Admit Card 2023 Out for Staff Nurses, Pharmacist & Other Technical Posts

OSSC Admit Card 2023 Out for Staff Nurses, Pharmacist & Other Technical Posts

The OSSC preliminary examination for technical posts will be conducted on 2 July 2023. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Jobs
1 min read
OSSC Admit Card 2023 Out for Staff Nurses, Pharmacist & Other Technical Posts
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

OSSC Admit Card 2023 Released: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for preliminary examination of staff nurse, pharmacist, and other technical posts.

Candidates who are going to appear in the OSSC Preliminary Examination can download the hall ticket from the official website, ossc.gov.in by using the login credentials like user name and password.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on 2 July 2023 through an OMR mode. The OSSC Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 189 posts of staff nurses, pharmacists, and others.

Candidates who will successfully qualify the preliminary exam have to go through other rounds of the examination including the main exam and certificate verification.

Also Read

Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Apply for More Than 4000 Vacancies Now; Details

Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Apply for More Than 4000 Vacancies Now; Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Download the OSSC Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website, ossc.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads as 'Download Admit Card."

  • Now click on the direct link for downloading the OSSC Admit Card 2023 for Different Technical Posts.

  • A login page will appear on the screen.

  • Enter the login details like username and password.

  • Verify the captcha.

  • Hit the login option.

  • Your admit card will be displayed.

  • Check all the important details like name, roll number, etc.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Also Read

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Declared: How to Download; SSC CHSL Exam Details

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Declared: How to Download; SSC CHSL Exam Details
ADVERTISEMENT

The OSSC Recruitment 2023 was started from 28 January to 26 February. The vacancy details include 80 posts for staff nurses, 40 for pharmacists, 8 for operation theatre assistants, 8 for female ANMs, 40 for junior laboratory technicians, 4 for ECG technicians, and 9 for X-ray technicians.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on OSSC Recruitment 2023.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  OSSC 

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×