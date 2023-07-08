BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 1.7 Lakh Posts: Eligibility, Vacancy, and More

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 1.7 Lakh Posts. Check Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started online applications for 1,70,461 teacher posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply for BPSC teacher recruitment posts is 12 July 2023.
Let us read about the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 eligibility, application fee, educational qualification, age limit, salary, last date to apply, and other important details below.
The BPSC teacher recruitment 2023 is being held for 1.7 lakh teacher posts including the following:
Primary Teacher: 79,943 Posts
TGT Teacher: 32,916 Posts
PGT Teacher: 57,602 Posts
The eligibility criteria for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 is as follows:
Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5): Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).
TGT/PGT Teacher (Class 9 to 12): Bachelor's or Master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum marks and B.Ed. degree.
Candidates belonging to general categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. For SC, ST, and all other female candidates, the application fee is Rs 200. The application fee can be paid via online modes only.
The selection will be made on the basis of a written objective type examination consisting questions from general studies, relevant subjects, and languages.
Candidates applying for the Bihar's Secondary examination have to appear in paper 1 consisting of 100 marks and paper 2 comprising of 120 marks.
Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023.
Complete the registration process, if applying for the first time.
Now go to the login page.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Enter all the important details.
Upload the documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
