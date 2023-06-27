Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Apply for More Than 4000 Vacancies Now; Details

Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023 for Over 4000 Vacancies on mahabhumi.gov.in. Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department has issued an official notification on the official website mahabhumi.gov.in regarding the recruitment to different Talathi positions.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for different Talathi Bharti jobs till 17 July by following the steps mentioned below. The selection of candidates for Talathi posts will be based on a written test that will be held by the concerned authorities anytime between 17 August and 12 September 2023.
Let us read about the Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023 eligibility, educational qualification, number of vacancies, salary, selection criteria, and more details below.
The online application process for different Talathi Bharti jobs started from Monday, 26 June 2023.
The Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023 is being held for 46,444 posts across different divisions of Maharashtra including:
Amravati: 288 Posts
Chatrapati Shambhaji Nagar Division (Aurangabad): 939 Posts
Konkan Division: 838 Posts
Nagpur Division: 727 Posts
Nashik Division: 985 Posts
Pune Division: 887 Posts
Candidates applying for the Talathi Bharti posts must have completed a a graduation degree and MSCIT from a well recognised university or institution. Also, the applicants must be well versed with reading, writing, and speaking in Marathi language.
The age of the candidates must be 19 to 38 years. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.
Candidates who will be selected under the Talathi Bharti Recruitment process will get a salary of Rs 25,500-81,100 per month.
The candidates have to appear in a 200 marks written test to get selected for Talathi Bharti posts. The overall examination scheme is as follows:
Marathi Language: 50 marks (25 questions)
English: 50 marks (25 questions)
General Aptitude: 50 marks (25 questions)
Intellectual Test: 50 marks (25 questions)
Total Questions: 100
Total Marks: 200
Check the official notification for a detailed information.
Go to the official websites, mahabhumi.gov.in or mahabhumilink.
On the appeared home page, navigate to the direct link that reads as 'Talathi Recruitment 2023-24 Revenue Department, Maharashtra State'.
Now click on the direct registration link.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Fill all the required details on the application form.
Upload all the required details.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
