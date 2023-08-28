IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023: Registration Last Date Today; Check Details

IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023 registration deadline is on 28 August.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is getting ready to close the registration process for IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023 on Monday, 28 August. Candidates who have not yet applied for the recruitment process are requested to register online via the official website of IBPS – ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates should note that the registration process is taking place online only and the window will close on 28 August. One must know the important announcements.
As per the latest details, the IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023 registration date will not be extended by the officials. Interested candidates have time till Monday, 28 August, to complete the process properly. You can go to the website – ibps.in – and take note of all the announcements by the IBPS officials if you are registering on Monday.
Keep your documents ready before applying for the IBPS PO/MT and SO recruitment today, You will find the eligibility criteria and vacancy details on the official website while applying for the recruitment drive. Apply only if you are eligible for the posts.
According to the official details available online, the last date to register for the IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023 was 21 August, earlier. The officials decided to extend the registration date to 28 August and candidates got more time to fill out the form.
Along with the application fee, one must go through the other important details about the recruitment process carefully.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to fill out the IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023 online:
Go to ibps.in.
Click on the PO/MT Recruitment or SO Recruitment option on the home page.
Register yourself and go to the next step to fill out the form.
Upload the documents and pay the exam fee online.
Tap on submit. Download a copy of the form if you want.
