BPSC Teacher Exam Date 2023: Exam City Slip Releasing Today; Know Latest Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is getting ready to release the E-admit card or BPSC Teacher exam city slip today, Monday, 21 August. The details stated on the latest notice suggest that the BPSC Teacher exam centre details will be announced on Monday. Concerned candidates should keep a close eye on the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in to download the exam city slip. The notification will be declared on the site as soon as the exam city slip link is activated.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the BPSC Teacher exam date 2023 and admit card earlier for all those candidates who registered for it. Now, the BPSC Teacher exam city slip is expected to release on 21 August. Candidates should stay alert if they want to know their exam centre. One should also check the announcements on bpsc.bih.nic.in.