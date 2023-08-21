SSC Exams 2023 Schedule Released: Check CGL, CHSL, JE and SI Exam Dates Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Exams 2023 Schedule for different examinations including Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Junior Engineer (JE), and Sub-Inspector (SI).

Candidates who want to check the SSC Exams 2023 Calendar must visit the official website, ssc.nic.in. According to the SSC 2023 Exam Calendar/Schedule, the examinations will be conducted by the concerned authorities in the upcoming months of October, November, and December.