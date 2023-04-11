GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key Declared: Check gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; Details Here

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has officially released the final answer key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can download the GPSC Prelims final answer key from the official website. The website that you must visit to download the answer key is gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Interested candidates should check the latest updates and announcements available online for everyone.

The GPSC Prelims final answer key was declared recently for everyone interested to check them. It is important to note that the key is available on the official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in so one can download it easily. The answer key will help students to calculate their probable scores in the examinations.