KVS Answer Key Out for PRT, PGT, TGT, and Others – Check Direct Link Here

The KVS answer keys for PGT, TGT, PRT, and others are available on kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Answer Key for Exams Conducted From 12 Feb to 1 March 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti (KVS) has released the answer key for all the exams that were held from 12 February to 1 March 2023, including PGT, TGT, PRT, Assistant Engineer, Finance Officer, Hindi Translator, and others.

Candidates who appeared in these exams can download and check the answer keys from the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.

The KVS examination for different posts was conducted by the concerned officials from 12 February to 1 March 2023. Candidates who wish to calculate their scores can also download their question papers available on the website by using their personal login credentials.

All the candidates must know that the recently released KVS answer key is provisional and can be challenged or objected. Candidates can raise their objections till 10 March, 12 pm.

According to an official notification by KVS, "The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 10/03/2023 (up to 12 Noon). The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card."

Steps To Check the KVS Answer Keys

  • Go to the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the "Announcement Section."

  • Search and click on the direct link that reads as, "The link to view/challenge answer keys of PGT, TGT, PRT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator."

  • A login page will appear

  • Enter the login details as required

  • Hit the submit option

  • Your answer key will show up on the screen

  • Challenge the answer key if you are not satisfied with any of the answers

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference

Topics:  KVS   KVS Recruitment   KVS Answer Key 

