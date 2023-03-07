KVS Answer Key Out for PRT, PGT, TGT, and Others – Check Direct Link Here
The KVS answer keys for PGT, TGT, PRT, and others are available on kvsangathan.nic.in.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
KVS Answer Key for Exams Conducted From 12 Feb to 1 March 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti (KVS) has released the answer key for all the exams that were held from 12 February to 1 March 2023, including PGT, TGT, PRT, Assistant Engineer, Finance Officer, Hindi Translator, and others.
Candidates who appeared in these exams can download and check the answer keys from the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.
The KVS examination for different posts was conducted by the concerned officials from 12 February to 1 March 2023. Candidates who wish to calculate their scores can also download their question papers available on the website by using their personal login credentials.
All the candidates must know that the recently released KVS answer key is provisional and can be challenged or objected. Candidates can raise their objections till 10 March, 12 pm.
According to an official notification by KVS, "The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 10/03/2023 (up to 12 Noon). The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card."
Steps To Check the KVS Answer Keys
Go to the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in
On the appeared homepage, go to the "Announcement Section."
Search and click on the direct link that reads as, "The link to view/challenge answer keys of PGT, TGT, PRT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator."
A login page will appear
Enter the login details as required
Hit the submit option
Your answer key will show up on the screen
Challenge the answer key if you are not satisfied with any of the answers
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: KVS KVS Recruitment KVS Answer Key
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.