KVS Answer Key Out for PRT, PGT, TGT, and Others – Check Direct Link Here

KVS Answer Key for Exams Conducted From 12 Feb to 1 March 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti (KVS) has released the answer key for all the exams that were held from 12 February to 1 March 2023, including PGT, TGT, PRT, Assistant Engineer, Finance Officer, Hindi Translator, and others.

Candidates who appeared in these exams can download and check the answer keys from the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.

The KVS examination for different posts was conducted by the concerned officials from 12 February to 1 March 2023. Candidates who wish to calculate their scores can also download their question papers available on the website by using their personal login credentials.