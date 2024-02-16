SBI SO Recruitment 2024 for 131 Posts: Eligibility, Salary, Last Date, and More

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an official notification regarding the recruitment of different Specialist Cadre Officer posts including Assistant Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager, and more. This SBI SO Recruitment drive 2024 is being held for 131 posts on the official website, sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates should apply by following the below mentioned steps.

The SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 commenced from 13 February and will end on 4 March 2024. Let us check out the SBI SO Recruitment 2024 start date, end date, eligibility, qualification, age limit, and steps to apply below.

To directly apply for the SBI SO Posts, click here.