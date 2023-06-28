BPSC 69th CCE 2023 Notification Released: Know Registration Dates; Details Here

The BPSC 69th CCE 2023 notification is available on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially published the notification for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination and other exams recently. It is important to note that the online application process for Prelims is set to begin on 15 July. One can apply for the competitive examination on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates are requested to go through the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 notification on the above-mentioned website to know the important dates and latest updates.
All the important details are stated on the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 notification that is available on the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in for downloading. Candidates should know the details of the Prelims exam if they wish to appear for it. It is important to complete the registration process on time otherwise the commission will not allow you to appear for the exam.
The latest details regarding the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 Prelims exam will be available online so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them and stay informed. Keep a close eye on the site after completing the registration steps.
The vacancy details are stated below for all those interested candidates who want to take a look at them:
BPSC 69th CCE: 235 posts plus 73 posts reserved for women.
Other Posts: 111 vacancies plus 29 reserved for women.
It is important to note that the application fee is Rs 600 for general-category candidates.
Candidates who will qualify for the Prelims examination can proceed to the next step which is the Mains exam. The notification has detailed information about the selection process that you must read.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 notification online:
Go to the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the option that says "Important Notice 69th Combined Competitive Examination and other examinations" on the homepage.
The PDF will open on your screen.
Download the notice from the website for future use.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)