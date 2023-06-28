BPSC 69th CCE 2023 Notification Released: Know Registration Dates; Details Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially published the notification for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination and other exams recently. It is important to note that the online application process for Prelims is set to begin on 15 July. One can apply for the competitive examination on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates are requested to go through the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 notification on the above-mentioned website to know the important dates and latest updates.

